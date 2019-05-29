A man has set himself on fire on the White House lawn, leading to adjoining streets being cordoned off by the police.

According to the US Secret Service, in a tweet, “At approximately 12:20 p.m. a man lit himself on fire on the Ellipse near 15th and Constitution Ave., Secret Service personnel are on scene assisting National Park Service and US Park Police in rendering first aid.”

At approximately 12:20 p.m. a man lit himself on fire on the Ellipse near 15th and Constitution Ave., Secret Service personnel are on scene assisting @NatlParkService and @usparkpolicepio in rendering first aid. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) May 29, 2019

Krisjan Berzins‏, tweeted: “According to my daughter…she just saw a person that was on fire running across the White House lawn. Police and rescue have responded. They’re closing all surrounding streets right now.”

@FoxNews Video of the person that was literally engulfed in flames on the #WhiteHouse lawn. Unbelievable pic.twitter.com/4IS37Rndme — Krisjan Berzins (@KrisjanBerzins) May 29, 2019

‏, “A man has set himself on fire in the “Ellipse” Park at the South Lawn of the White House.”

“I can confirm that we’ve transported one patient with burns from the Ellipse and we’re now on the scene assisting law enforcement,” a spokesman for the Washington Fire Department said.

📹 | A man has set himself on fire in the "Ellipse" Park at the South Lawn of the #WhiteHouse “I can confirm that we’ve transported one patient with burns from the Ellipse and we’re now on the scene assisting law enforcement," a spokesman for the Washington Fire Department said pic.twitter.com/IC5RNgycMf — EHA News (@eha_news) May 29, 2019

