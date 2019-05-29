Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has appointed Chief Oyebisi Ilaka as his Chief of Staff.

Makinde made the announcement on Wednesday after receiving the handover note at the state’s executive chamber of the governor’s office in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the handover note was presented to Makinde by Mrs Amidat Agboola, the state’s Head of Service.

Ilaka was the senatorial candidate of the PDP for Oyo Central in the 2019 national assembly elections.

Makinde extended the transition committee’s tenure by two weeks to understudy the handover note, saying it was expected that such would have been presented before the swearing-in ceremony.

The governor urged workers who would be working with the committee to be transparent, promising that his administration would also be transparent.

“We want those of you who will be working with us to be transparent with us and we promise to be transparent too.

“We are here to offer our best for the good of the state and the citizenry.’’

Makinde said that his administration would not witch-hunt anyone or deal with people based on tribe, religion and political affiliation.

Earlier, Agboola assured the new governor the support of civil servants the people of the state in general.

“Your excellency, I wish to restate that all civil servants and the entire citizens of Oyo State are solidly behind you. We promise to be loyal, dedicated and committed to the incoming administration.

“The task of moving Oyo State forward is the duty of all and the success of this administration is the success of all.’’

She said that citizenry who voted for the governor and the party had high expectations, noting that to whom much is given much is expected.

Some PDP chieftains, including Chief Bode George, Pa Ayo Fasoranti and Chief Diji Akinhunmi, the PDP Deputy National Chairman (South).

