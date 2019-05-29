A Stalwart of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and governorship aspirant in the forthcoming election in the state, Dr Idris Omede, has called on Nigerians to see great hope in coming years, as President Muhammadu Buhari and 29 governors take oath of office.

Omede, former Commissioner for Health in the State and past President, Association of Professional Bodies of Nigeria (APBN), gave the ray of hope in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Omede said President Buhari and other elected leaders needed the prayers and support of Nigerians to succeed.

“Today has opened another window of opportunity for us all to reflect on our past, present and look forward to a more rewarding future that works.

“Democracy has come to stay in Nigeria, Africa and the world. It is for us all to make it enduring, effective and just by our conducts.

“Our nation should maintain peaceful coexistence and work for prosperity of its citizens.

“We should see our diversity as a huge blessing and must continue to explore available opportunities to make the nation a conducive place for all to live and flourish.

“At this time, Nigerians must put their differences behind and hope for a fresh start of journey into prosperity, adequate security, development and national cohesion.

“Nigeria is our country, we must all build it together with the opportunities that the next four years present before us,” he said.

