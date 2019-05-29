Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia has said that he will create the enabling environment for participatory governance in his second tenure in order to deepen democracy and facilitate the delivery of more democracy dividend to the citizenry.

Ikpeazu said this on Tuesday in Umuahia during the launch of a book entitled, “People-Centric Governance: Ikpeazu’s strategic approach”, written by a veteran journalist, Mr Ambrose Nwachukwu.

He promised to deploy the resources of the state in ensuring development and wellbeing of the Abia people.

He said: “I want to believe that the book would capture everything about me, including my flaws. I am excited that the book captured my ideologies about government and governance.

“It is not enough to provide infrastructure. It is important to get feedback on your activities to help you deliver the dividend of democracy to the people.”

The book reviewer, Prof. Chibuzo Ogbuagu, described the book as a well-written piece which, according to him, captured the multi-faceted roles of governance and the strategic approach utilised by Ikpeazu in driving development in Abia.

Ogbuagu said that the book portrayed Ikpeazu as a gifted, progressive and significantly talented administrator.

He said that the book was published in volumes I and II and consisted of 186 and 336 pages, respectively.

In his remark, Sen. Theodore Orji, representing Abia Central Senatorial District, said that the book would engrave the legacies of the present administration in the history of Abia.

Orji, the former governor of Abia, said that the book would enable the future generation to appreciate the principles of good governance used to transform and develop the state.

The chairman of the even, Chief Tony Chukwu, said that the book portrayed the need for a culture of regular appraisal of the activities of the state government.

Chukwu, who represented by Chief Eze, also said that the book had the capacity to encourage inclusive governance.

He urged the state government to evolve strategic policies that would help to promote peace, cleanliness, security and prosperity.

He commended Nwachukwu for documenting the style of governance adopted by Ikpeazu to administer the state, adding that there was still room for improvement by the present administration.

Chukwu called on the state government to make concerted efforts to improve the quality of education and the development of human resources in order to tackle the challenge of unemployment.

In a vote of thanks, Nwachukwu expressed delight for being able to document the governor’s enviable and strategic approach to good governance since the inception of his administration.

He said that some of Ikpeazu’s novel concept in leadership, especially the upcoming Enyimba Economic City, had the capacity to transform the economic and political landscape of the state,.

The event was attended by eminent Abia indigenes, including members of the National Assembly, former Senate President Adolfus Wabara, deputy governors, Wife of late Head of State, Mrs Victoria Aguyi-Ironsi, and ther prominent politicians in the state.

