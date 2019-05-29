Emir of Kano Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II was absent at the inauguration on Wednesday of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje for the second term in office.

However, the new emir of Bichi and Rano were at the event.

The Chief Justice of the state Justice Sagir Umar adminstered the oath on Ganduje and his Deputy Dr Nasir Yusuf Gawuna

Dignitaries present at the occasion include diplomats, businessmen, top security officials, APC stalwarts and bureaucrats.

According to a report by TheNation, The Sani Abacha Stadium venue of the event was jampacked with APC supporters, while security was watertight.

Governor Ganduje and Emir Sanusi are not in the best of terms. The Ganduje government has broken up the Kano Emirate into five and has appointed four new emirates.

An agency of government is also probing Sanusi’s palace over the disappearance of N4billion.

On Tuesday, a Chief Magistrates’ Court in Kano ordered the arrest of three persons including Mannir Sanusi, the Chief of Staff to the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II.

The three were dragged before the court by the Kano State Public Complainant and Anti-corruption Commission for failing to honour its invitation in a N4 billion fraud investigation against the Emir of Kano.

Chief Magistrate Mohammed Idris ordered the arrest of Sanusi, who holds the traditional title of Damburan Kano, Mujitaba Abba and the Accountant of Kano Emirate Council Sani Muhammad-Kwaru over their alleged refusal to honour the commission’s invitation.

The commission wrote to the court seeking for an order of arrest against the three palace officials.

Idris consequently issued and signed the arrest warrant sequel to a motion by Salisu Tahir, Chief State counsel.

Tahir had said that the request was based on the provision of Section 38 of the enabling Law establishing the Commission.

