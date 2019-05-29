Òlòtūré, the story of a young, naïve Nigerian journalist who goes undercover to expose the shady underworld of human trafficking is a must watch. Unused to this brutal environment, crawling with ruthless traders and pimps, Òlòtūré finds warmth and friendship with Blessing, Linda, and Beauty, the prostitutes she lives with. However, she gets drawn into their lifestyle and finds it difficult to cope. In her quest to uncover the truth, this rookie reporter pays the ultimate price – one that takes her to the verge of no return.

Òlòtūré is directed by Kenneth Gyang and stars Sharon Ooja; Omoni Oboli; Blossom Chukwujekwu; Omowunmi Dada; Kemi ‘Lala’ Akindoju; Wofai Fada; Bukola Oladipupo; Pearl Okorie; Ikechukwu Onanaku; David Jones David; Sambasa Nzeribe and Omawumi Megbele.

The movie is set to be released across cinemas in Nigeria and then to streaming platforms.

EbonyLife Films Executive Producer Mo Abudu says: tackling a controversial, globally-important topic like human trafficking was a challenge – but one that needed to be taken on.

“Òlòtūré explores a world very few people know anything about and had to be dealt with in a particular way,” she says. “It’s not a documentary, but it addresses real issues most of our society doesn’t see, harnessing the talents of some of the country’s top actors and filmmakers to produce a film that is both intelligent and profound – and breaks bold new genre and stylistic ground for Nollywood”.

