By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu was on Wednesday sworn-in as the 15th Governor of Lagos State at the Tarawa Balewa Square, TBS, on Lagos Island.

With the swearing-in, Sanwo-Olu also becomes the 6th civilian governor of Lagos.

At the creamy ceremony, Sanwo-Olu was sworn-in at around 11:40am by the Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Opeyemi Oke.

Earlier, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat was sworn-in as the Deputy Governor of Lagos State by the Chief Judge at around 11:20am after taking the oath of office.

Sanwo-Olu had arrived the TBS at around 10:30am decked in white attire as he was cheered by the crowd of well-wishers.

General Overseer, Mountain of Fire Ministry, Dr David Olukoya led the opening prayer with the Chief Imam of Lagos State.

