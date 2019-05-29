By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Outgoing Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode says he will not be at the inauguration ceremony of incoming governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu today at the Tafawa Balewa Square.

Ambode, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Habib Aruna on Wednesday morning congratulated his successor, Sanwo-Olu, saying the new Governor deserved to enjoy his historic day without having him share in the glory with him.

In a veiled reference to why he will not be attending the formal inauguration of Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, today, Ambode said Sanwo-Olu should be allowed to be the star of his inauguration.

“I have already formally handed over reigns of power in the State to the new Governor in a most cordial and convivial ceremony at the State House yesterday.

“The formal inauguration should have Mr. Sanwo-Olu as the star of the day. I don’t think that glory should be shared with him by my presence,” Ambode said.

Ambode said he has had a quality private moment with his successor and he was confident that with the prayers, cooperation and collective support of all Lagosians, the new government would succeed in the excellent tradition of progressive governance which Lagos State is known for.

