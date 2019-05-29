By Kazeem Ugbodaga
Outgoing Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode says he will not be at the inauguration ceremony of incoming governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu today at the Tafawa Balewa Square.
Ambode, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Habib Aruna on Wednesday morning congratulated his successor, Sanwo-Olu, saying the new Governor deserved to enjoy his historic day without having him share in the glory with him.
In a veiled reference to why he will not be attending the formal inauguration of Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, today, Ambode said Sanwo-Olu should be allowed to be the star of his inauguration.
“I have already formally handed over reigns of power in the State to the new Governor in a most cordial and convivial ceremony at the State House yesterday.
“The formal inauguration should have Mr. Sanwo-Olu as the star of the day. I don’t think that glory should be shared with him by my presence,” Ambode said.
Ambode said he has had a quality private moment with his successor and he was confident that with the prayers, cooperation and collective support of all Lagosians, the new government would succeed in the excellent tradition of progressive governance which Lagos State is known for.
But Fashola attended yours even when his anointed candidate (Olashore) did not win the primary. You should have swallowed your egoism. This is one of the reasons you loss the second tenure. Life is full of opportunities; the moment will ignore people who brought you into power, even God will turn His way. I tried to study Fashola and Ambode’s administration. I saw the clear differences. I am not in support of God’s fatherism; however, one needs to be humble and not to bite the fingers that feed him. Arrogance, over-wise, self-centered, and stubbornness are what I saw in the like of Ambode.
He did well when it comes to infrastructure but he did not leave Lagos State better than he met it. The state is too dirty for my liking. Many people loss their jobs during his tenure especially the LAWMA personnel. The contracts he awarded are to his friends and family members even his political members did not benefit.
I wish him well in his future endeavour.