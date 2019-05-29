By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Chelsea have emerged the 2019 Europa League champions as they demolished Arsenal 4-1 in the final match played on Wednesday.

After a goalless first half, the match came to life when Olivier Giroud opened scoring for Chelsea.

Emerson hit an early, flat cross from the left and Giroud got across his defender to send in a flying, thumping header into the corner from about 12 yards out on 49th minute of the match.

Pedro doubled Chelsea’s advantage. It was absolutely clinical from Pedro. Eight years after scoring against Manchester United in the Champions League final, he was at it again.

Eden Hazard got on the left of the area, found the right pass, of course, and Pedro rather scuffed a left-footed finish across Petr Cech and into the corner.

On 65th minute Eden Hazard’s penalty made it 3-0 for Chelsea.

The Belgian number 10 sent Petr Cech the wrong way and just passed it into the back of the net. Alex Iwobi reduced the tally as he pulled one back for Arsenal. It was a great goal for the Nigerian international. Arsenal had a corner and it was not dealt with and Iwobi, who only just came in, lets it bounce about 22 yards out and then just nonchalantly sent a dipping shot into the far corner with the outside of his boot! Chelsea sealed the victory as Hazard scored his brace on 72nd minute. Hazard sent Olivier Giroud into the penalty area, wide left. He brought out a lob wedge to lift the ball back into the path of Hazard, and he controlled a calm finish past Petr Cech and into the back of the net.

