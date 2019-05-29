Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu (middle), inspecting the guard of honour after being sworn-in as the 15th Governor of the State, at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Lagos, on Wednesday.
Newly sworn-in Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, signing his Oath of Office while his wife, Dr. (Mrs) Ibijoke (right) and their children watch during the inauguration of Mr. Sanwo-Olu as the 15th Governor of the State, at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Lagos, on Wednesday.
Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu (middle), taking his Oath of Office as the 15th Governor of the Lagos State, his wife, Dr. (Mrs) Ibijoke (right) and Chief Judge of Lagos State, Hon. Justice Opeyemi Oke (left) during the inauguration ceremony, at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Lagos, on Wednesday, May 29, 2019.
Newly sworn-in Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu (right), with his wife, Dr. (Mrs) Ibijoke (2nd right) and Chief Judge of Lagos State, Hon. Justice Opeyemi Oke (left) during the inauguration of Mr. Sanwo-Olu as the 15th Governor of the State, at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Lagos, on Wednesday.
Newly sworn-in Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu (middle) and his wife, Dr. (Mrs) Ibijoke (right), being congratulated by Chief Judge of Lagos State, Hon. Justice Opeyemi Oke (left) during the inauguration of Mr. Sanwo-Olu as the 15th Governor of the State, at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Lagos, on Wednesday
Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, taking his Oath of Office asas the 15th Governor of the State, at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Lagos, on Wednesday
