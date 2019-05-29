The Royal Commonwealth Society on Wednesday advised the newly-elected officials in Nigeria to accord priority to addressing poverty, unemployment, insecurity, dependency burden and other challenges facing the nation.

The Royal Commonwealth Society, founded in 1868, is a network of individuals and organisations committed to improving the lives and prospects of Commonwealth citizens across the world through interventions in member-states.

The Country Director, Royal Commonwealth Society, Nigeria, Mr Blackson Bayewumi, said this in a statement on the presidential inauguration and celebration of 20 years Nigeria’s democratic rule, in Abuja.

Bayewumi said the occasion also marked the 20 years Anniversary of re-admission of Nigeria to Commonwealth after 1995 suspension due to human rights abuse under the then military Head of State, General Sani Abacha.

“It is now 20 years that present democratic experimentation and experience in Nigeria commenced.

“Also, Nigeria was re-admitted to Commonwealth following 1995 suspension due to human rights abuse under the then military rule.

“It has been said that maturity cannot be attained at infancy; however, 20 years of steady democratic rule could not be regarded as infancy.

“Over the last 20 years, democratisation and constitutionalism in the country have gone through experimentation by political actors and citizenry as whole,” he said.

According to him, cornerstones of democracy such as separation of powers, checks and balances and rule of law have been put to test at one time or the other.

“Today, it is important for government and people of Nigeria to appraise, evaluate and assess the current democratic dispensation in the country.

“This is in order to make necessary improvement at enhancing citizen’s participation, optimal service delivery by political actors at federal, state and local governments and true independence of the executive, legislative and judiciary,” he said.

