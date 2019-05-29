Governors of Ogun, Imo, Kaduna and Borno have all taken their oaths of office to run their states in the next four years.

In Ogun, Prince Dapo Abiodun was sworn in as the fifth governor, alongside his deputy, Noimot Salako-Oyedele.

The two new helmsmen of the 43 year-old state in the next four years took the oath of allegiance and oath of office at the MKO Abiola Stadium at Kuto in Abeokuta, the state capital on Wednesday.

The oath of office was administered by the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Mosunmola Dipeolu, on the deputy governor around 11:40 am, while the governor took his own around 11:53 am.

In Owerri, Governor Emeka Ihedioha was sworn in as the sixth chief executive at a ceremony at the Dan Anyiam Stadium. Ihedioha, a former deputy speaker of the House of Representatives was sworn in by the Chief Judge of the state, Paschal Nnadi.

Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai has also taken oaths of office and allegiance, along his deputy, Hadiza Balarabe.

The governor asked for unity of all the people in the state.

“Ours is the government of everyone who lives in Kaduna State. I call on every resident of Kaduna State to join hands with us in the hard tasks that lie ahead. Back in March 2019, we all made our democratic choices, and freely expressed our preferences.

“Whatever our partisan affiliations and however we might have voted, we are all compatriots and fellow citizens. It is time to put politics aside and work together in the urgent task of improving the lives of all our people, and keeping them safe.”, he said.

In Maiduguri, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum was also sworn in as the governor of Borno, amid fanfare.

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that Zulum took the oath of office alongside his deputy, Alhaji Umar Kadafur.

The oath of office was administered by the state’s Chief Judge, Justice Kashim Zanna, in a ceremony attended by thousands of jubilant residents of Maiduguri, community leaders and other top government officials.

The outgoing governor, Kashim Shettima, said he was delighted to hand over the mantle of leadership to an outstanding and competent personality who possessed the qualities to move the state forward.

Shettima noted that Zulum had the understanding of the development nexus to fast track rehabilitation, reconstruction and resettlement process of the state.

He expressed optimism that the new governor would initiate viable programmes to address the devastation caused by Boko Haram insurgency and move the state forward.

Kashim called on people of the state to support the new administration to enable it serve the people better.

He lauded President Muhammad Buhari, people of the state, community and religious leaders for their support to his administration in the past eight years.

Kashim commended the military, police and security agencies over the successes recorded in the counter insurgency campaign.

In his maiden address, Zulum promised to implement a 10-point agenda to fast track rapid social and economic development of the state.

Zulum said his administration would accord priority attention to security of lives and property as well as food security programme.

Zulum said he would establish a ministry of science and technology to facilitate application of modern technologies in intelligent information gathering and sharing.

He disclosed that his administration would also adopt practical measures to address youth restiveness, thuggery and idleness among the youth and women.

Zulum also pledged to reinvigorate agriculture, health and education sector of the state.

The governor promised to promote unity and work with all stakeholders for the development of the state.

NAN reports that the ceremony was attended by former governors of the state, Sen. Maina Maji and Alsheikh Jarma and Nigeria’s Ambassador to China, Amb. Baba Jiddah.

Others were Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Garbai Elkanemi, members of national and state house of assembly, community and religious leaders as well as heads of military, police and other security agencies.

