There is trouble in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as the Deputy National Chairman, North, Sen. Lawali Shuaibu, has called on the party’s National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, to resign immediately.

This follows the loss of Zamfara state by the APC to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) following a ruling by the Supreme Court.

In a letter dated May 27th, 2019, and addressed to Oshiomhole, Shuaibu held that in advanced democracies, people who fail to add value or build over and above what they met on assumption of duty show some civilised examples, “they honourably resign.”

The six-page letter titled ‘APC: Its fortune and misfortune, time to act!’ added: “It is my honest opinion that your ability to ensure this party flourishes is deficient as you lack the necessary composure and you also don’t posses the capabilities and the requisite experience to run a political party.”

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

