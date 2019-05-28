Taylor Swift has slammed an interviewer on German news agency Deutsche Presse-Agentur(DPA) when she was asked when she will start having babies.

The singer who is known to shoot direct, shot down the question, describing it as inappropriate and sexist because men are never asked the question.

According to Goodmorning America, when the interviewer brought up the issue that the singer is turning 30 soon and asked if she would like “to be a mother someday, to have children,” Swift had a firm response.

“I don’t really think men are asked that question when they turn 30, so I’m not going to answer that now,” she told the outlet, according to a translation.

“Turning 30 feels like … I hear people say that when you’re in your thirties, you don’t have as much stress and anxiety in your life as in your 20s, and I can comment on that observation by saying that when we are in our twenties, we’re looking to gain experience, try things out, fail, make mistakes,” she continued.

She shared some thoughts about how she will reach the milestone in December.

“And I definitely plan to try things out and and fail in my thirties as well,” she continued. “But I expect that in our thirties we feel a little bit better about who we are.”

“The closer I get to it, the more I feel it happens like this. Hopefully that will be the case!” she added.

