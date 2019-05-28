Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi has lashed out at the Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last election, Peter Obi for saying that he is not politically relevant to discuss whether the Igbo should have the Presidency in 2023 or not.

He told Obi to shut his mouth as he defeated him to become the Chairman, Nigerian Governors’ Forum, NGF, in the forum’s election.

Amaechi who spoke on the sidelines, at an Interactive forum of Maritime Stakeholders in Lagos, on Tuesday, said the former Anambra State Governor did not have the credibility to speak on the matter because he could not win the Presidential election.

According to Amaechi, “Peter Obi said I’m not an Igbo man and that I don’t have the locus to discuss whether Igbo Presidency will be or not in 2023. That comment is a very sad and cheap one from him.

“But the truth is that Peter Obi too does not have the locus to speak about Igbo Presidency because he and his party couldn’t win the Presidential election. Aside from that, it’s most unfortunate that Peter Obi, a man I defeated to become the Chairman of Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), when we were both governors, can wake up today to say I am not relevant in the polity to talk about national issues when journalists ask me questions about it.”

Amaechi also said right from when he became Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly till date, his name had been in the front burner of national politics far more than Peter Obi.

He stated that for the Igbo to get the Presidency in 2023, they must be part of “National Politics”.

“I think what is important which I have said to the Igbo severally is that they need to be part of National Politics. If they are not part of National Politics they cannot be President. National Politics means that an Ikwerre man must have his interest covered by the Igbo If they want to be President. The Yoruba man must have the Igbo cover their interests, the Hausa, Fulani people must also be confident that their interests are covered by the Igbo.

“I support Igbo Presidency. I believe that It’s the Igbo turn to produce the next President of Nigeria because they have not been there before. The country will be unfair to the Igbos if they say It’s not their turn. But it can’t be your turn and you don’t want to fight for it. You want us to wake you up from sleep and say come and take, it is your turn? It doesn’t work like that and it will not work that way. So, Peter Obi should close his mouth. He lost an election which I won and that’s why President Buhari, not Atiku will be sworn-In tomorrow as President”, he explained.

