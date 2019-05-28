In a bid to assure Nigerians of a better tenure of office, President Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday in Abuja, said he would make police and judiciary more efficient in his second term.

He made the statement during a special interview with the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) .

According to the president, such effort is needed to properly reform the sectors to ensure effective administration.

“Police and judiciary are to be in front-line of law and order. They should be able to know the offender in their communities.

“What the government needs to do is to provide the basic need. People should try to expose criminals in their communities, “ the President said.

He commended Nigerians for finding him worthy to rule for the second term in office.

Buhari linked the secret of love, respect and trust he enjoyed from Nigerian citizens to his hard work to survive in life.

He further promised that he would continue to do his best towards national security, noting that his coming to power in 2015 was a relief to North-East of the country because “there is reduction of activities of Boko Haram in the region”, he opined.

He said the administration had ensured food security by making fertilizer available and affordable for the farmers.

He, however, expressed displeasure on the late passage of 2019 Budget by the National Assembly (NASS).

“ I feel very bad indeed. NASS to hold the Budget for seven months,“ he lamented.

The President also informed that his administration had worked tirelessly to recover looted money from banks in Europe and U.S, explaining that the recovery was a gradual process by investigation.

He promised better deal in infrastructure, especially roads and improved power supply to further grow the economy and also attract foreign investors into the country.

