A Saudi royal, Prince Waleed bin Khaleed in coma for the past 14 years has moved his head for the first time, with the video going viral in the social media.

Khaleej Times reported that Princess Rima bint Talal, daughter of Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, posted a clip of her cousin, Prince Waleed, moving his head on 25 May.

Waleed, who is the nephew of Prince Alwaleed fell into coma following a car accident.

Known as the ‘sleeping prince’ in Saudi, Prince Waleed is the son of Prince Khaled bin Talal.

