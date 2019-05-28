By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Jude Ojeogwu, a man who claims to be the biological father of Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has broken silence as denounced her daughter’s wedding to Ned Nwoko, a billionaire.

Ojeogwu, on his Facebook wall said Regina’s full name is Regina Daniel Ojeogwu, saying that whatever was ongoing between her daughter and Nwoko was not to his knowledge.

He said Regina’s mother, Rita was threading on a dangerous path and hoped she would retrace her steps.

He wrote: “Regina Daniel Ojeogwu is my biological daughter. What ever is ongoing is not to my knowledge and without my consent. The fact speaks for itself looking at the picture. Her mother Rita Daniels is threading on a dangerous path and I hope she will retrace her steps.

“Even the initiation ceremony into otu odu appears completely strange to Regina Daniel Ojeogwu. Regina is from ogwashi uku and not from olor as being rumoured. All the opportunities for Mr Ned Nwoko to discuss with me proved abortive not realising that we once lived in the same house in Awoyokun Street, Onikpan, Lagos.

“The implication of all this is that she impregnated herself. The name Regina was my late mother’s name. I have tried to exercise restraint but Regina’s mother kept pushing me to the wall. I am alive and not dead. If in doubt of this post call Barrister Jude Ojeogwu on 08033039058,” he said.

