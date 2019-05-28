Buhari with the Sultan of Sokoto Saad Abubakar at the dinner
As part of Ramadan rites, President Muhammadu Buhari hosted prominent Nigerian monarchs and religious leaders for the Iftar dinner on Monday night.
In the last few weeks, Buhari had hosted businessmen, National Assembly leaders and also the physically disadvantaged.
Photos by Sunday Aghaeze show the faces at Monday’s dinner:
Buhari and Ooni of Ife, Oba Ogunwusi
Olubadan of Ibadan, right with SGF Boss Mustapha and others
Sultan of Sokoto and others rulers
Pastor Seyi Malomo of Aso Rock Chapel, leads other religious leaders to the dinner
Emir of Kano (M) flanked by the Emir of Gwandu and chairman, Kebbi State Council of Chiefs, Alhaji Muhammadu Iliyasu Bashar (Right) and another traditional ruler
President Muhammadu Buhari in a handshake with His Royal Majesty, Tor Tiv, Professor James Ortese Ayatse
