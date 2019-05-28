The celebrant with her children, grandchildren and friends
Recently, Mrs. Ganiat Bukola Fawehinmi, wife of the late legal luminary, Chief Gani Fawehinmi celebrated her 70th birthday in Lagos.
Photos by Ayodele Efunla
Mrs Ganiat Bukola Fawehinmi during the cutting of her birthday cake
Mrs Ganiat Bukola and her children, grandchildren and In-laws during her 70th birthday party
Mrs Ganiat Fawehinmi with her Children, grandchildren and friends
The celebrant with her children, grandchildren and friends
Tayo Oyetibo, SAN at the occasion
Mr Muhammed Fawehinmi and Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin
Mrs Simbi Osho and Mrs Hafy Oni
The celebrant and members of Women of Grace group
Senator Babafemi Ojudu at the occasion
Mr Femi Falana, SAN, at the event
Saheed Fawehinmi at the occasion
Mr and Mrs Muyiwa Osho
