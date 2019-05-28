Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, has submitted his assets declaration forms to the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), ahead of the oath-taking ceremony slated for 29 May and declared ‘no significant change from the assets declared in 2015.

There are no new real properties, shareholding or bank accounts, said the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Research, Legal and Compliance Matters, Dr. Balkisu Saidu who submitted the completed forms to the Chairman of the CCB, Professor Mohammed Isa.

President Muhammadu Buhari had also submitted his asset form.

The two leaders have complied with the requirement of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), that makes assets declaration compulsory before taking the oath of office.

In 2015, Osinbajo declared bank balances of about N94 million and 900,000 United States Dollars.

He also declared 4-bedroom residence at Victoria Garden City, Lagos and a 3-bedroom flat at 2 Mosley Road, Ikoyi; 2-bedroom flat at Redemption Camp along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway and a 2-bedroom mortgaged property in Bedford, England.

Others assets declared are his law firm, known as SimmonsCooper, and shareholding in six private companies based in Lagos, including Octogenerium Ltd., Windsor Grant Ltd., Tarapolsa, Vistorion Ltd., Aviva Ltd. and MTN Nigeria.

