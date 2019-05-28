The investigation into the alleged N4 billion fraud against the Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II, took a different dimension on Tuesday as Kano State Public Complaint and Anti-corruption Commission obtained an order of arrest of three palace officials.

Chief Magistrate Mohammed Idris consequently issued and signed the arrest warrant sequel to a motion by Salisu Tahir, Chief State counsel.

Tahir had said that the request was based on the provision of Section 38 of the enabling Law establishing the Commission.

The court cited the refusal of the traditional rulers to honor the commission’s invitation as reason for granting the order of arrest.

Those to be arrested are Mannir Sanusi, the Chief of Staff to the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II.

Mannir Sanusi holds the traditional title of Damburan Kano.

The two others are Mujitaba Abba and the Accountant of Kano Emirate Council Sani Muhammad-Kwaru.

The Commission had invited four people in connection to the allegation, of which only one person, Isa Bayero, alias Isa Pilot, who was a former Scribe to the Emirate Council, honored the invitation.

Mr Muhiyi Magaji, the Chairman of the commission, said the three persons that have an arrest warrant on their heads are the principal suspects in the case.

He said the commission had already requested security operatives to enforce the order and arrest them.

