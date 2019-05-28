The Kano State Police Command has assured residents of adequate security during and after the May 29 inauguration in the state.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abdullahi Haruna, gave the assurance in qKano on Tuesday.

Haruna said that the command has put in place adequate security arrangements to ensure a peaceful inauguration ceremony.

“Policemen have been deployed to the inauguration venue, all strategic locations across the state to provide security, maintain law and order to protect life and property,” he said.

He appealed to members of the public to conduct themselves in an orderly and peaceful manner during and after the inauguration.

The PPRO called on the public to remain law abiding and report any suspicious items or person to the nearest police station for necessary action.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

