The newly posted Commissioner of Police, Kano Command, Ahmed Iliyasu, on Tuesday assumed duty at the Command Headquarters, Bompai.

This is contained in a statement by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Abdullahi Haruna, in Kano.

Iliyasu was born in Tudun Wada, Kaduna State and holds a Bachelor’s degree in History/Social Science from Usman Danfodio University, Sokoto.

The statement said Iliyasu was enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force as a cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) on Aug. 15, 1988 and received Training at Nigeria Police Academy Annex, Kaduna.

“Iliyasu served various postings such as DTO, DCO, DPO, Area Commander, Director Professional Studies, DCP, FCIID, CP Course Coordinator and Command’s Commissioner of Police.

“He also served in Command’s like Gombe, FCT, Abuja, Kaduna, Sokoto, Lagos, Police College Kaduna, Police Staff College, Jos and Force CIID, Abuja, among others,” he said.

According to him, the CP was appointed as Chief investigation Officer by the United Verification Mission III Angola and participated in various operations that dislodged and arrested criminals terrorizing Ijebu-Ode waterways, Ore/Benin/Sagamu Expressway, Ogun, Lagos, and Oyo States.

“Iliyasu is a recipient of awards and commendation at local and international levels among which are commendation letter by UN Police Commissioner 1995.

“Award of excellence by Crescent University, Abeokuta, Security Watch Africa award as the most Innovative Commissioner of Police in West Africa and Most media friendly award by Radio Nigeria Paramount FM, Abeokuta, Excellence award on Community policing by TM Magazine,” he said.

He called on the people of the state to continue with their support and cooperation to the Command for a crime-free society.

The new Commisioner Police replaced Mr Mohammed Wakili, who retired from the force on May 26 after 35 years of service.

