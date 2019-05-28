Gunmen have shot dead six members of a family at Dangwal Village, Ganawuri District of Riyom Local Government of Plateau State.

According to an eyewitness, the six persons belonged to Lo-Gwong Du family comprising of the grandfather, grandmother, two children, their mother and father.

The State Police Command confirmed the killing, saying that the victims had been given mass burial due to the demand of the community.

A statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, Plateau Police Command, DSP Terna Tyopev, said on Tuesday at about 0600hrs, one Dalyop Boyi, the Youth Leader of Nakai Danwal Village in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State reported to the Plateau State Police Command that at about 1900hrs, unknown gunmen attacked the house of Gyang Dachung of Nakai Danwal Village, resulting in the death of six people.

According to him, the Command mobilised to the village, with the the photographs of the corpses taken and released to the relatives on demand and were buried according to their traditional rites.

He said the Deputy Commissioner of Police Department of Operations, Plateau State Command, Jos visited the scene and that police patrol of the area was being intensified in order to discourage any reprisal.

Tyopev said the Command was soliciting for credible information to track and arrest the perpetrator(s) to face Justice.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

