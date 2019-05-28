In line with its long-term commitment to growing small and medium enterprises, one of Nigeria’s top-tier lenders, Guaranty Trust Bank plc, has announced it is collaborating with the Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN) to disburse N25 billion funding to entrepreneurs in Nigeria’s Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMES) sector.

The funding is the single largest disbursement by the DBN to any financial institution in Nigeria since it commenced operations. In 2018, the DBN disbursed a total of N31.364 billion to 35,000 end borrowers through participating financial institutions (PFIS). This is expected to grow significantly following the N25 billion funding partnership with Gtbank due to the bank’s focus on creating greater access to credit for small businesses.

Commenting on the partnership with the Development Bank of Nigeria, the Managing Director and CEO, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc., Segun Agbaje, said, “Empowering Small and Medium Scale Enterprises is key to accelerating Nigeria’s economic growth and making the lives of millions of Nigerians better. This partnership with the Development Bank of Nigeria reflects our commitment to building a strong MSME sector buoyed by easy access to all of its financing needs.”

He further stated that, “As a Bank, that is passionate about Promoting Enterprise, we will continue to provide innovative solutions and create global platforms that expand opportunities for small businesses to build capacity, grow revenue and connect with consumers and business experts from around the world.”

GTBank has been at the forefront of driving innovative solutions and socio-economic initiatives that empower small businesses with the financing, resources and access to markets that they need to grow. Among these are the bank’s free business platforms, the GTBank food and drink festival and the GTBank fashion weekend, through which it is accelerating growth for small businesses in Nigeria’s food and fashion industries. The bank also offers a wide range of low-interest loan products designed exclusively for MSMES and will be taking its support further with its partnership with the DBN.

Guaranty trust bank plc is regarded by industry watchers as one of the best run financial institutions across its subsidiary countries and serves as a role model within the financial service industry due to its bias for world-class corporate governance standards, excellent service quality, and innovation. The bank is also intervening in key economic sectors to strengthen small businesses and recently launched the GTBank food industry credit and fashion industry credit, unique loan products designed specifically for small businesses in the food and fashion industry.

