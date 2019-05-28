Hugely exciting times await GOtv subscribers, as they will be treated to a series of thrilling programmes as the month of May winds down.

From Monday, 27 May to Friday, 31 May, subscribers will enjoy the best of movies, telenovelas, kiddies, documentaries and general entertainment programmes.

The intrigues continue for telenovela lovers in My Perfect Family (showing on Monday, 27 May at 4pm on Telemundo). Marisol is upset Eddy kisses her. Irma begins to suspect that Rosa is pregnant. Erika asks Guillermo to leave her and José María alone.

Also on This is Fate (showing on Tuesday, 28 May at 6pm on Zee World), Prithvi gets caught by Rakhi and Mahesh trying to save Sanju. Kareen insults Sarla and Preeta. What happens to the relationship between the Arora and Luthra family? Catch all the details on This is Fate.

The kids are assured of fun on Children’s Day with a salad of interesting programmes, including Game Shakers. Babe, Kenzie, Double G and his son Triple G all continue to learn life lessons while keeping their gaming company, Game Shakers, on trend (showing on Monday, 27 May at 4:20pm Nickelodeon).

Quality African entertainment is not left out for viewers, as the drama continues this week on epic local series, Ajoche (showing weekdays at 9pm on AfricaMagic Family). The people of the Idoma town of Ocholuje uncover some bitter truths from the past. How do they react to such information and survive the battles ahead?

For more scheduled programming for May, visit www.gotvafrica.com You can also follow GOtv @gotvng on Twitter and Instagram, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GOtvNigeria

