The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Lagos Zonal Office, has arrested one Frank Chinedu, alleged to be the proprietor of a ‘Yahoo Yahoo’ training school in Lagos.

Yahoo Yahoo, a corruption of the name of the original internet giant, is a bye word for internet related fraud.

Chinedu, 22, was arrested alongside eight students of the unidentified training centre located at 14, Animashaun Street, Progressive Estate, Ojodu Berger, Lagos, while receiving lectures on internet fraud.

The students arrested with Chinedu were Ahmed Musa, 24; Desmond Eze, 29; Preye Kingsley, 23; Benjamin Irabor, 21; Benjamin Opah, 19; Akapo Prosper, 22; Innocent Paul, 20 and Olamide Edun, 20.

The suspected internet fraudsters were arrested under cover on May 22, 2019, following intelligence reports received by the Commission about their involvement in alleged criminal activities.

Items recovered from the suspects at the point of arrest include nine laptops, 16 mobile phones, an Airtel modem, Orange Wifi and one Toyota Camry with registration number EPE406FN.

The suspects will soon be charged to court.

