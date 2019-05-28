The Nigerian Computer Society (NCS) on Tuesday advised forward-looking nations to focus on exploring emerging technologies for economic growth.

The NCS President, Prof. Adesola Aderounmu who gave the advice at a media briefing in Lagos, said that exploring unique data approach to growth would enable nations smarter.

According to him, in line with the NCS emphasis on innovation, we will be adopting various approaches at the 14th International Conference to address the challenges and highlight opportunities related to building Smart Nations, Digital Economies and meaningful lives that leverage on information technology.

He noted that the conference would hold from July 16 to July 19 at the International Conference Centre, Gombe, Gombe State with the theme: “Smart Nations, Digital Economies and Meaningful Lives”.

“NCS and its members will explore how innovative and emerging technologies can be developed and utilised to create new services and improve solutions in the public and private sectors.

“For NCS, forward-looking nations should focus on leveraging the power of fast-changing digital economies to boost economic growth and address disease, education, poverty and security and enable sustainable development.

“Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, etc, are some of the disruptive technologies. The conference will address best practices, opportunities and challenges.

“The gathering will provide opportunities to share important ideas and experiences, showcase initiatives, examine vital issues and proffer solutions that are actionable and sustainable.

“Building Smart Nations and Digital Economies that foster growth and make a difference to the lives of people is integral to progress in this era. NCS calls on IT professionals, interest groups and stakeholders to be part of this historic event,” Aderounmu said.

The NCS president said that most notable about the annual NCS conference are the unparalleled opportunities for self-development, networking, partnership, recognition and advocacy opportunities.

He said that NCS Annual Conference served as the powerful voice advocating government intervention, legislation, environmental and societal change that affects the IT sector and IT enabled activities.

He said that it would advance the IT profession and industry and contribute toward setting the Digital Agenda for the nation and on the international level.

“NCS is dedicated to advancing the interests of its esteemed members, the IT industry and profession and the nation as a whole. #SmartDigital2019 promises to be relevant, inspiring, innovative and solutions-focused.

“With the technology and innovation expertise, insights and thought-leadership that will abound, NCS is certain of fruitful outcomes in line with the theme “Smart Nations, Digital Economies and Meaningful Lives”, Aderounmu said.

He noted that the conference would focus on important issues related to the theme and sub themes such as: Innovative and Disruptive Technologies in the New Economy, Smart Broadband, Digital infrastructure and Sharing Frameworks.

Others he said are: Coding the Future of Agriculture, Health, Education and Services, Smart Culture, Communities and Inclusion, Youth Innovation and Entrepreneurship for the Future, Open Data, Open Government and Digital leadership, Women, Gender Balance and Innovation in Technology and others.

