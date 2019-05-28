President Muhammadu Buhari has in compliance with the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, submitted his assets declaration forms to the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) which by law must precede his oath-taking slated for Wednesday.

Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President, Media and Publicity, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

The duly completed forms were submitted to the Chairman of the CCB, Prof. Mohammed Isa, on behalf of the president by Sarki Abba, Senior Special Assistant, Household and Domestic Affairs.

The forms, as signed by the President and sworn to before a Judge of the Abuja High Court, showed no significant changes in assets as declared in 2015 by him.

“There are no new houses, no new bank accounts at home and abroad and there are no new shares acquired.

“The Chairman of the CCB commended the Pesident for leading by example by declaring his assets in accordance with the law.”

In 2015, Buhari declared that he had N30 million to his name.

He also had only one bank account, with the Union Bank, five homes, and two mud houses in Daura He declared two undeveloped plots of land, one in Kano and the other in Port Harcourt.

He also declared having Farms, an orchard and a ranch.

The total number of his holdings in the farm include 270 heads of cattle, 25 sheep, five horses, a variety of birds and a number of economic trees”.

He declared ownership of a number of cars, two of which he bought from his savings and the others supplied to him by the Federal Government in his capacity as former Head of State. The rest were donated to him by well-wishers after his jeep was damaged in a Boko Haram bomb attack on his convoy in July 2014.

President Buhari “had shares in Berger Paints, Union Bank and Skye Bank, which ran into crisis and has now been salvaged as Polaris Bank.

