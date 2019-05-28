Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari has sent condolence message to the family of Dr Ibrahim Yakubu Lame, who was a frontline leader of All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Minister of Police Affairs.

Buhari, in a sttement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), said the party stalwart served the nation faithfully until he passed on, describing him as a man of “sound intellect and outstanding wit.”

“He served the party and nation selflessly. He and a handful of others travelled across states of the federation spreading the APC message at its inception, paving way for acceptance and its eventual victory in 2015, and in February this year,” the president noted.

Buhari prayed that Allah would forgive his shortcomings and grant his family, friends and the government and people of Bauchi State the fortitude to bear the loss.

