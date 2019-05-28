By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode on Tuesday officially handed over to incoming Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The event took place at the State House, Ikeja, Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

The event was witnessed by the incoming Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat and the Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola.

The governor formally presented the handover note to Sanwo-Olu, signifying change of baton.

Earlier, Sanwo-Olu had twitted: “Tomorrow, we take the first step in faith, we move beyond talking and we begin doing.

“Thank you H.E Akinwunmi Ambode for your kind words today as you officially handed over your stewardship of our great state, Lagos. Life is a succession of moments and today we are at the right place and moment to build greater Lagos.”

