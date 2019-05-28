By Kazeem Ugbodaga
Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode on Tuesday officially handed over to incoming Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.
The event took place at the State House, Ikeja, Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.
The event was witnessed by the incoming Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat and the Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola.
The governor formally presented the handover note to Sanwo-Olu, signifying change of baton.
Earlier, Sanwo-Olu had twitted: “Tomorrow, we take the first step in faith, we move beyond talking and we begin doing.
