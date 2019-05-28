The Army said on Tuesday that it killed two terrorists, who attempted to cross into the Sambisa forest from Gwoza-Dure road in Borno.

Col. Sagir Musa, the Acting Director Army Public Relations confirmed this in a statement.

Musa said that the incident occurred on Sunday as troops embarked on a fighting patrol under the newly inaugurated “Operation Hallaka Dodo’’ by the 7 Division, Maiduguri.

He said that the terrorists were attempting to move into the forest with supplies for their fellow insurgents when the troops engaged them.

He said that assorted drugs and medicines were recovered from them.

Musa added that although the situation within the general area of the Division was calm, Operation Hallaka Dodo was being conducted by all Brigades and Battalions in their areas of responsibility.

