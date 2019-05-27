Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, Chairman, Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has called for tracking of constituency projects to achieve targets.

He said tracking the progress of constituency projects would help the country to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Owasanoye told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Monday, that constituency projects were targeted at ensuring that Nigerians got the projects that government had allocated to them

“A constituency project is a project conceived or earmarked by a legislator, a committee or group within a constituency, acting in collaboration with their legislator to execute a community-based project,” he said.

According to Owasanoye, one of ICPC’s objectives is to ensure that those projects that add value to the lives of Nigerians are properly executed.

This, he said, would also help the country to meet the SDGs like provision of water, roads, clinics, schools and other facilities.

“As much as those projects are not implemented or not properly implemented, Nigeria cannot close the SDGs gap,” he said.

He noted that with the launch of Constituency Projects Tracking Group by the commission in April, it was believed that the initiative would help to close that gap.

“We also hope to use it to help government to answer unanswered questions; how are those projects doing, the ones that money have been released for, have the projects been done?

“It will help to show who between the MDAs and the legislature is hindering or not allowing constituency projects to be implemented,” he explained.

Owasanoye said that the initiative of constituency projects was about the Nigerian people and was not targeted at the legislature or an individual.

The anti-graft boss debunked the notion that some legislators usually diverted funds for such projects.

He noted that some of the legislators were quite delighted that the commission was tracking projects to ensure that they were implemented to the letter.

