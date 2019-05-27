A sales assistant, Stanley Mikel, 28, on Monday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, for allegedly selling adulterated alcoholic drinks to the public.

Mikel residing in Ifo area of Ogun, is being tried for conspiracy and sale of adulterated drinks, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Mathew Akhaluode, had told the court that Mikel committed the offences on April 17, at Oshodi Market in Lagos.

“Mikel was caught while adulterating seaman schnapps , Regal dry gin and Lord’s Dry Gin, all alcoholic drinks with the intention of selling it to the public for consumption,’’ he said.

Akhaluode said the offences contravened Sections 159 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mrs O.O. Fagbohun, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

She adjourned the case until June 7 for mention.

