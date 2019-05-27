After much rumours, it has fully been confirmed that Regina Daniels is fully married to 59 year old Billionaire, Ned Nwoko.

The influential politician got her officially initiated into womanhood according to Anioma culture and tradition on Sunday.

The occasion was graced with high profile traditional personalities, high level delegations from the Niger Delta, first class royalties in Delta state and other distinguished public faces in the community.

Colleagues of Actress Regina Daniels in the Nollywood Industry, members of Coalition of Nigeria Entertainers and other celebrities which includes, Amb. Kenule Nwiya, Chinedu Ikedieze, Charles Inojie, Ejike Asiegbu, Sydney Sparrow, Vichiano, MC Bob, Shortcut, MC Papi, Movrine studios etc were all present at the induction ritual ceremony.

