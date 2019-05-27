It was pomp and ceremony on Monday as Inspiration 92.3 FM hosted over 5,000 children at its Children’s Day Carnival. This is the 8th edition in the series.

Thousands of children had fun all through as they were engaged in series of activities. The event was held at the Dream World Africana on Lekki-Epe Expressway, Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

Group General Manager, Inspiration FM, Azubike Osumili said the event was a special time for the station to connect with families on Children’s Day.

“This is for children, it is children’s day, this is our special time to connect with the family, the family is a big large one and the base is the children and for us as an identity, this is how we measure up; children play an important role in the family, so on children’s day, we do this for the family, bring your kids out, not just for entertainment and fun; but also bonding , meet families, let your children also drag other people’s children and at the end of the day, it symbolizes the meaning of the family, friendship that cut across the radio as well,” he said.

Osumili said the station’s Head, Event Planning, Mrs Abimbola Otubu had been working on the project for close to a year, which informed the reason the event was grand and well colourful.

“We have a wonderful event planner, Mrs Abimbola Otubu, she worked at it, sometimes, it takes her a year to work at it; she begins to plan as this ends, it is a big event with good sponsors, not just to align with the family brand but also to align with Inspiration FM brand,” he said.

He added that those who did not attend the event missed a lot, not just because of the fun, but missed the opportunity to network with others.

Speaking, Head of Event at Inspiration FM, Otubu, said the Children’s Day Carnival was one of the flagship events of the station, saying that this year’s event was the 8th in the series.

“This is one of our our flagship events and we have been holding it annually. This is our 8th edition. It takes well over 9 months for the planning and it has been rigorous. As you can see, this is the biggest children’s day event in Lagos and we are proud of it,” she said.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

