The police have arrested 62 suspected kidnappers and armed robbers in Nasarawa State.

Parading the suspects in Lafia, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Bola Longe, said they were arrested in Nasarawa and Toto Local Government Areas.

Among those arrested is a woman known as Naja’atu, a food vendor within the locality, who allegedly ferried food and other consumable to the gang in their den.

“The suspects are members of a vicious kidnapping/armed robbery syndicate who are neck deep in crime and adopted kidnapping/armed robbery as a profitable enterprise in Kenyehu village and its surroundings,” the police boss said.

“Their mode of operation matches all descriptions of an organised crime where every member is assigned a particular role which he/she carries out with dexterity to the attainment of the ignoble goal of the gang.”

Longe explained the Command acted based on intelligence and deployed a combined specialised team of Operation Puff Adder in two quick successive operations.

The operations, he stated, took place on May 18 and 21 in different hideouts in Mararaba Udege, Odu Hills, Gidan Kwano, Kenyehu village all in Nasarawa and Toto local government areas of the state.

The Commissioner added that the police remained committed to ridding the state of all forms of criminality, adding that the command would not relent in dealing with them in accordance with the law.

Meanwhile, 19 suspected cultists arrested by the police in Karu Local Government Area of the state have been charged to court.

