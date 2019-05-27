Second Term preparation: President Muhammadu Buhari Monday signed the 2019 budget into law. He also received asset declaration form from Chairman of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), Prof. Muhammad Isa today, at the State House, Abuja.
Monday, May 27, 2019 11:42 pm
