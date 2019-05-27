Mr Mohammed Alkali, Nasarawa State Football Association (FA), Chairman, has been declared winner of the Nasarawa FA election.

Abdullahi Mohammad-Muhammed, Chairman of the Nasarawa FA 2019 electoral committee, who declared him winner in the election held in Nasarawa-Eggon on Monday, said that he contested unopposed.

“We declared Alkali re-elected after seeking approval from registered delegates and reaching the conclusion that the incumbent chairman met all the requirements stipulated in the Nasarawa State FA 2019 electoral guidelines,” he said.

Mohammad-Muhammed also announced the positions of the Vice Chairman and other elective posts unopposed, and declared the sole candidates, who stood for the various posts, elected after seeking approval from delegates and announcing that they had met all requirements.

He, however, revealed that though 16 candidates had signified interest to contest for various positions, eight were disqualified for not meeting the requirements stipulated in the electoral guidelines thereby leaving eight others to seek the positions unopposed.

“I also want to inform you that a bye election will be conducted for a vacant member of FA board position from Akwanga. I want those interested to visit the FA office and take the necessary steps. A date for the bye election will be fixed in due course,” he said.

Alkali, in his acceptance speech, pledged to work toward organising more football competitions for the purpose of promoting unity among the diverse ethic groups in the state.

“This election victory takes us to the next level; when I say to the next level, you know what is happening in our domain.

“There is loss of peace, insecurity among others. That is why I said to the next level because the FA, under my leadership in this new tenure, will make use of football to unify and bring lasting peace to the state,” he said.

He explained that the FA under his leadership would not only focus on the state capital and other major towns but would introduce several football competitions in the grassroots with support from traditional rulers across the state.

“We are going back to our traditional rulers to partner them and make sure we introduce a lot of football competitions and activities in the localities. We believe that this can bring unity that will also bring about lasting peace in Nasarawa State,” he said.

He thanked the delegates for unanimously electing him to serve for another four-year term, and assured them that he would work hard to ensure that football in Nasarawa State was taken to the ‘next level’.

Other officials elected unopposed are Haladu Akwashiki, Vice Chairman, Suleiman Usman and Usman Idris as members of the Nasarawa FA Board from Lafia Zone.

Others are Salau Zubairu, Auwalu Adamu and Ahmed Bello-Mohammed as members of the Nasarawa FA Board from Keffi zone, while Ismaila Konga was elected unopposed as member of the Nasarawa FA board from Akwanga Zone.

