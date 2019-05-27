By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Senator Shehu Sani has accused governing northern elite of misusing religion to enslave the poor and manipulate their conscience.

Sani, in a statement on his Facebook wall said by this manipulation, the governing northern elite reinforced, expanded and consolidated their political ambitions and maintain their class and economic privileges.

According to Sani, the elite had today systematically created an impoverished, divided, inhabitable, inhospitable and insecure region, threatening the peace and stability of the rest of the country and by extension the West African sub-region.

In his words: “The reactionary governing elites in the North misuse religion to enslave the poor and manipulate their conscience in order to reinforce, expand and consolidate their political ambitions and maintain their class and economic privileges.

“They have today systematically created an impoverished, divided, inhabitable, inhospitable and insecure region, threatening the peace and stability of the rest of the country and by extension the West African sub-region.”

