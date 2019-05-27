Mr Ferdinand Emeagha, Technical Director of Nigeria Handball Federation (NHF) on Monday described the just concluded first phase of the Prudent Energy Handball League as very successful.

Emeagha told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja that the federation must be commended for improvement in the league.

He said that the federation under Sam Ocheho would continue to strive for giant strides aimed at promoting handball in the country.

‘’Handball in Nigeria today is not what it used to be, you will agree with me that there is trememdous improvement.

‘’Improvement in all faculties of the game; players, officiating, etc and even the organisation,’’ Emeagha said.

The Technical Director urged Nigerians to support the efforts of the federation for greater handball leagues.

He called for financial support which he described as the biggest challenge of the federation, adding that the federation needs money to run.

“We call on stakeholders and Nigerians to assist us for the sake of the game,” he added.

The first phase of the handball league that began on May 13 ended on May 25 in Abuja while the second phase would kick off in October in Lagos.

