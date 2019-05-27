Awareness for Good Leadership, Peace and Development, an NGO, has appealed to the Federal Government to adopt intensive security measures that would stop further invasion by armed bandits on communities across Nigeria.

The National President of the organisation, Mr Aliyu Abdullahi, made the appeal at a “Special Prayer and Media Briefing on the Security Challenges in Nigeria”, on Sunday in Abuja.

Abdullahi said while President Muhammadu Buhari and his administration deserve some commendations on his commitment to end insurgency in the country, the organisation believed that further urgent actions needed to be taken to tackle insurgency in the country.

He said that the trillions of naira that the present administration invested on security demonstrated Buaharis passion to put an end to any kind of security challenges in Nigeria.

“We must commend president Buhari’s allocation of N1.06 Trillion in 2016, N1.42 Trillion in 2017 and N1.334 Trillion in 2018.

“Allocating the above mentioned trillions is a clear reason he is committed to seeing the security challenges become thing of the past in Nigeria.”

Abdullahi said that despite the demonstrated commitment by Buhari, stakeholders were concerned that communities were still being attacked by armed bandits almost on daily basis.

“Within the last three weeks over 16 villages were invaded by Bandits in Batsari and Safana Local Government Areas of Katsina State.

“As I am talking to you no single person is living in these villages today. They have all fled their own houses and become Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

“Some of these villages provides over 40 trailers of sweet potatoes weekly to various parts of Nigeria. Today they hardly eat twice a day, what is happening and where are we going?

“We are appealing to the government to do something as a matter of urgency to stop further invasion of villages, not only in Katsina but all over Nigeria.

“The more villages are invaded the more people of that community become IDPs, jobless and expose to the risk of hunger and all social vices.”

Abdullahi therefore called on Nigerians to support government in fighting insecurity as well as collaborate, as volunteers, with security personnel to protect territory of all towns in Nigeria.

