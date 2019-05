Serena Williams avoided a first round upset Monday by coming from behind to beat Russian Vitalia Anatolyevna Diatchenko in the first round of the French Open 2-6 6-1 6-0

The Russian ranked 71 had taken the first set after an out-of-sort display by Serena.

Then the 23 Grand slam winner, roared back to win the second set 6-1 and take the third set with a bagel.

Serena is now 70-1 at the Slams in Round 1 and the win was her 800th main draw victory of her career.

