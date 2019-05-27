An 8.0-magnitude earthquake has stuck northern Peru, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The CGTN reports that the quake occurred at a depth of 115 kilometers, but that there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.
Monday, May 27, 2019 10:24 am
