Coca-Cola has been ranked as the fourth most admired brand in Africa’s Best 100 Brands Awards.

Camilla Osborne, Head of Communications, Southern and East Africa made the disclosure on Monday.

Osborne said that Coca-Cola was the only food and beverage brand ranked in the top five most admired brands in Africa, based on the opinions spontaneously recalled by consumers.

She said that the brand was also named category leader for non-alcoholic beverages, ahead of Pepsi Cola and Fanta.

“In total, three of the company’s brands appeared in the top 100 brands across the continent – Coca-Cola, Fanta and Sprite.

“A large part of building brands that people love, is following our values and working towards solutions that benefit everyone.

“To help solve many of the world’s challenges, we apply a few foundational principles to make measurable, meaningful differences,” Osborne said in a statement.

She noted that Coca-Cola Company has over 30 established brands in its portfolio in Africa and is evolving its business to become a total beverage company, offering a diverse and growing portfolio of beverage choices across Africa.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Brand Africa 100 ranking is based on a survey among consumers 18 years and older, conducted across 23 countries across Africa.

