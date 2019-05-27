United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) has launched a campaign to create awareness on children’s rights in the Nigerian society.

The campaign tagged: ”For every child, every right’’, is to draw attention to children’s rights.

UNICEF’s new Country Representative in Nigeria, Mr Peter Hawkins, made this known on Monday in a statement to commemorate the Children’s Day, observed annually on May 27.

Hawkins said while there have been many advances over the last years, children in Nigeria are still not accessing health, nutrition, education and other rights to the extent that they must.

“Sadly, it is the most disadvantaged children who are suffering the greatest challenge in having their rights fulfilled.”

Nigerian Children’s Day 2019 falls during the 30th anniversary of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC), which is being commemorated this year around the world.

As part of the celebrations, UNICEF is launching a “Passport to Your Rights” , a copy of the CRC in child-friendly language, in pocket format.

UNICEF aims that every child in Nigeria has a copy by 2030, the deadline for achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals.

The CRC ‘passport’ will also be available in Hausa, Igbo, Yoruba and Pidgin languages, helping to ensure access by millions of Nigerians.

