The newly elected executive members of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Lagos State Chapter, on Monday donated various gift items to the Red Cross Society Orphanage Home at Makoko area of Yaba in Lagos State.

Mrs Adeola Ekine, the newly elected Chairperson of the association led other members of her executive to make the donations.

Ekine on the sidelines of the donation said the gesture was in commemoration of the 2019 Children’s Day celebration.

Ekine said it was also geared toward celebrating the less privileged children, appreciating God for a successful election and victory.

“As Nigerian children celebrate the children’s day, the newly elected executive members of NAWOJ, Lagos State chapter, felt it worthy to visit the orphanage to play with the children and give them a sense of belonging,” she said.

Ekine stated that there were plans by the association to also sustain the programme in the future and extend the gesture to other children.

She advised the Federal Government and other state governments to pass the Child Rights Bill into law as already done by the Lagos State Government.

She said that would give children equal and accessible rights to good health, education and shelter.

“We must ensure that the welfare of our children is of top most priority and they are all entitled to basic necessities of life,” she said.

The chairperson also called on governments at the Federal and state levels to increase the budgetary allocation to the education sector.

She said that would help to upgrade the public schools to world class standard.

She promised that the new executive under her leadership would work earnestly with members of the association toward restoring NAWOJ lost glory and rebuild its image.

“The new administration will ensure that all NAWOJIANS are carried along in our operations and decision, regardless of culture, religion and background.

”We are on a mission to bring back all our veterans that had left the association because we will always need their experiences and advice.

“We will also embark on training and retraining of our members, both locally and internationally.

“We intend to nominate a representative of NAWOJ in each of our chapels that will be interfacing between our members at the chapel and the state levels,” she said.

In her address, Mrs Adebola Kolawole, the branch chairman, Lagos State Red Cross Society, lauded the executive for the gesture and described it as a step in the right direction.

Kolade said that her assessment based on the media’sreport on the association’s election held last week reveals that the new leadership produced was elected on the people’s will and mandate.

“When I watched the proceedings of the election, I was happy to see that the NAWOJ members were so excited and elated with the winners when the results were announced.

”I pray that the joy the people exhibited will continue and God will guide, support you not to fail them, as the spirit of error shall not locate you,” she said.

She also prayed that all through the tenure of the new administration, the association will not record death of any of its members, while urging the executive members to be united.

The executive donated packs of indomie, toilet rolls, biscuits, drinks, clothing, among other gift items.

Other executive members present at the event are: Bunmi Yekini (Vice-Chairperson), Ajoke Adeyemi (Auditor), Olawunmi Shittu-Maku (Treasurer) and Abosede Adelaja (Assistant Secretary).

