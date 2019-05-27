The Anambra Government on Sunday said it would foot the medical bills of three casualties of building collapse still receiving treatment at the General Hospital, Onitsha.

According to a statement issued by Mr C-Don Adinuba, the state Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, the government has also set up a panel to investigate the incident.

He said the government condoled with the families of two persons, including the site engineer, who lost their lives to a four-storey building collapse at No. 9 Ezenwa Str., Onitsha, on Wednesday.

The commissioner noted that the state government would pay the medical bills of three other victims still receiving treatment at the General Hospital, Onitsha.

According to the commissioner, the state government condoles with families and friends of the victims.

“Following the incident, the State Government has set up a panel to probe the incident.

“The panel is to find out both the immediate and remote causes of the building failure, including the calibre of persons and quality of materials used as well as granting of approval by the appropriate regulatory body,” he said.

He further explained that determining the cause of the incident would go a long way to prevent similar occurrences in the state in future.

