Aston Villa are back in the Premier League after beating Frank Lampard’s Derby County 2-1 in a play-off at Wembley today.

They join Norwich City and Sheffield United in the lucrative league.

Goals by Anwar El-Ghazi and John McGinn in each half ensured their promotion, with Derby’s Jack Marriot late in the match in the 81st minute reducing the scoreline.

Though Derby dominated possession 56-44, they failed to convert their few chances in front of goal, except for the late strike by Marriot.

The match was watched by 85,826 spectators.

Villa, coached by Dean Smith, stayed three years in the Championship, after being relegated.

Financial concerns afflicted the club after their Championship play-off final defeat last season, but now the club’s pockets would have the prospect of swelling by £170m, according to estimates of the windfall that qualification for the elite league would bring.

Founded in 1874, Villa have played at their current home ground, Villa Park, since 1897.

The stadium has a capacity for 42,785 spectators.

Villa have a rich history. They are among the five English clubs to have won the European Cup, in 1981–82. They have also won the Football League First Division seven times, the FA Cup seven times, the League Cup five times, and the UEFA Super Cup once.

